Manchester United unwilling to pay more than €35 million despite interest in Real Madrid star: Reports

Manchester United are refusing to pay anything above €35 million for the services of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

As per Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante, the Red Devils have registered their interest in the Spanish international.

Spanish outlet El Nacional, however, reports that the Red Devils are not prepared to spend more than €35 million for the left-footed winger. The report also claims that Serie A champions AC Milan are monitoring the three-time Champions League winner's situation.

However, neither of the two clubs are prepared to raise their bids to secure the signature of the 26-year-old.

Asensio's current deal expires in June of 2023 and he is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. It also means that Real Madrid run the risk of seeing him leave for nothing in 12 months if they do not cash in on him this summer.

Asensio joined the Los Blancos from Mallorca back in 2014 and was loaned back to the club in the 2014-15 season. The Spanish international spent the following season on loan at Espanyol and has since been with Los Blancos.

Asensio made a blistering start to life at Real Madrid but his career has been on a downward spiral over the last three seasons. Despite scoring 12 goals in 42 games in the 2021-22 season, the attacker has been pretty much a squad player.

Should Manchester United sign the Real Madrid outcast?

Marco Asensio seemed like a player destined for big things a few seasons ago. A versatile and technically gifted player, who can play on either flank as well as a number ten, the Spaniard was touted as the future of Real Madrid.

However. his reputation has taken a hit over the last three seasons. Even though he is only 26 years of age, it seems that the Spaniard is unlikely to live up to his potential.

Manchester United have made so many poor signings over the last few years, which has resulted in their fall from grace. Asensio could be another one of those big-name signings who fails to deliver at Old Trafford.

We will have to wait and see where the Spaniard ends up this summer. However, it will probably be in the best interest of Manchester United if they opt for alternatives.

