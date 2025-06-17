Manchester United could use Jadon Sancho as part of deal to sign 26-year-old forward: Reports

Manchester United are considering the possibility of using outcast Jadon Sancho as part of their deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as per reports. The English winger is expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of the month after failing to secure a permanent move to Chelsea.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed, as per SportBible, that Napoli have shown an interest in signing Sancho this summer. The Serie A champions are still looking to replace talismanic forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January.

Napoli's interest in Sancho will give Manchester United the confidence to pursue a deal for top target Osimhen. The Nigerian striker does not have a future at the Serie A club after falling out with the management, and he spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Galatasaray.

Trending

Victor Osimhen enjoyed a fruitful spell in Turkiye, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances for Gala as they won the league and cup double. The 26-year-old has returned to Napoli, where his £63 million release clause is expected to be triggered this summer.

Manchester United can use Sancho as a makeweight in a deal to sign Osimhen, seeing as the Englishman is one of their highest earners. Freeing up his salary will also be key to funding Osimhen's salary, which is expected to be a quite significant amount.

Sancho's wage demands prevented Chelsea from signing him permanently and may prove to be an issue for Napoli, as well. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old proves useful in a deal to sign Osimhen as Ruben Amorim's side are desperate for attacking reinforcement.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Ligue 1 star ahead of potential move: Reports

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on OGC Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui as they weigh up a move for him this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are keen on signing a new midfielder to replace Christian Eriksen, who will leave Old Trafford this month.

A report from Scouts in Attendance via Manchester World revealed that Manchester United had scouts at the game between Algeria and Sweden last week. The scouts were present to watch 25-year-old midfielder Boudaoui, who featured for Algeria in the game.

Boudaoui is expected to leave Nice this summer and is valued at around £20 million, a fee that will allow the Red Devils focus their resources on other positions. They have already spent £62.5 million on Matheus Cunha this summer and will look to make more additions to avoid a repeat of their disappointing 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More