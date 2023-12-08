Manchester United could use Jadon Sancho as part of swap deal to sign ex-Arsenal star: Reports 

Manchester United could reportedly use Jadon Sancho to land former Arsenal forward Donyell Malen. The Borussia Dortmund star is in fine form and Erik ten Hag is ready to welcome him to the squad in January.

As per a report in BILD, Manchester United are keen on letting go of Sancho when the January window opens. The forward is also desperate to leave as he has fallen out with the manager and has been banished from the first team.

The Red Devils are aware of Borussia Dortmund's interest in Sancho and are looking to take advantage of the situation. They are working to get a swap deal in place, which would see Malen head to Old Trafford.

The Dutchman came through the ranks at Arsenal before leaving for PSV in 2021. He has played 92 matches for the German side and scored 24 times for the Bundesliga runners-up.

Liverpool were also linked with a move for Malen, but Ten Hag might have the upper hand as they are managed by the SEG agency.

Jadon Sancho told to leave Manchester United by Louis Saha

Former Everton striker Louis Saha has urged Jadon Sancho to leave Manchester United in the January window. He claims that the forward is wasting his talent and wants the Englishman to make a bold decision.

However, he does not think a move to Saudi Arabia should be discussed as he could start for any side in the Premier League. He told Passy Power:

"Jadon Sancho can play in any side in the Premier League – he's got the quality for that. He needs somewhere where he'll find the right mentality. Quality-wise he's a terrific player but his mind is against him. His fitness wasn't right when he arrived at Manchester United, and he had to work really hard to get fit and that didn't help him."

He added:

"It would be nice to see him fulfil his potential in the Premier League because it's the best league in the world. Moving to Saudi Arabia would be a bit extreme, but I can see him playing in Spain or another top league where he can go and enjoy his football before coming back to England when his mind is settled. That's the most likely scenario I can see happening."

Sancho was banished from the first team following a statement against Erik ten Hag after the manager claimed that he had dropped the forward because he was not happy with his efforts in training.