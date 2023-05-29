Manchester United ‘very attentive’ in chase to sign £45 million-rated defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly chasing Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio. The defender is the latest on Erik ten Hag's radar but they face competition from Newcastle United.

As per a report in O Jogo, Inacio has been on the Dutch manager's radar for a long time and he is pushing the club to sign the defender. The report adds that Sporting are open to a sale and are set to demand £45 million for the player.

Manchester United see him as the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. The club captain is not in ten Hag's plans and is close to leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

Newcastle United are also keen on signing the Portuguese star as they look to bolster their squad. The Magpies are in the UEFA Champions League again and Eddie Howe is looking to add fresh faces and add squad depth. Inacio has played 122 matches for the Sporting senior side and has ben a vital part of their starting XI.

Manchester United were looking to sign Ajax star this summer

Manchester United were keen on signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer. The Dutchman confirmed that he was looking to take the next step this summer, but a move is now in the balance as he has hinted that the Eredivisie side are not looking to sell him.

He was talking to Algemeen Dagblad when he said:

"I met him (Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat) here at De Toekomst and then we spoke briefly and one-on-one. He spoke longer with my agent. As far as I know, Ajax wants to keep me here. Beyond that, I can hardly say anything about it. Talks about that will probably follow soon. Actually, I am now in the same situation as last year. I don't know yet whether I will make that step now. I'm happy to be at Ajax – here you can always show yourself."

Earlier this season, Timber claimed that he is close to leaving Ajax in the summer as he was keen on testing himself elsewhere. He was quoted by Sky Sports, saying:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love and after the season we will review the situation. At the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday."

Liverpool are also interested in Timber this summer, while Manchester United tried to sign him last summer as well. However, Ajax did not let the Dutchman leave and Erik ten Hag got Lisandro Martinez and Antony instead from his former side.

