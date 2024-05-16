Manchester United veteran duo set to leave this summer: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton and defender Jonny Evans are reportedly expected to depart this summer. The latter has been useful for Erik ten Hag this season after rejoining the Red Devils on a one-year deal last summer.

Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke reports that Heaton, 38, and Evans, 36, will both leave when their contracts expire. A major overhaul of Erik ten Hag's squad is anticipated as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS take charge of the club's sporting operations.

Evans returned to Manchester United last summer after leaving Leicester City. The Northern Irish defender was handed a pre-season trial by Ten Hag and impressed before signing a one-year deal.

The three-time Premier League champion has appeared 28 times across competitions, helping United keep seven clean sheets. He was expected to be given a more bit-part role but injury issues have led to regular game time.

Heaton also returned to Old Trafford in July 2021 as a free agent after leaving Aston Villa. The English shot-stopper's been the club's third-choice goalkeeper for several seasons including this one. He's made three appearances since then and hasn't played a single minute during the ongoing campaign.

Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton join Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial on Manchester United's departure list

Raphael Varane said his goodbyes to the Old Trafford faithful last night.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will also leave Manchester United when their contracts expire this summer. The French pair bid farewell to Old Trafford last night (May 15) after the Red Devils' 3-2 win against Newcastle United.

Varane, 31, has been at United since August 2021 when he arrived from Real Madrid for £30 million. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made 93 appearances but struggled with injury problems. Evans has come in as his replacement during this season.

Martial, 28, is one of the club's longest-serving players having joined from AS Monaco in September 2015. He cost £44.7 million in a deal that made him the world's most expensive teenager at the time. The French forward has registered 90 goals and 47 assists in 317 games but constant fitness issues have hampered his career.

These four departures are significant as they suggest Manchester United's rebuild is being planned. Varane in particular is a big name to depart given he was one of the first names on Ten Hag's teamsheet during the 2022-23 campaign. He reportedly sat on wages of £350,000 per week, per Salary Sport.

