Manchester United want Casemiro to play against Liverpool on Monday as fresh transfer claim emerges: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to complete the acquisition of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the coming days.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the Red Devils want the Brazilian to play against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Erik ten Hag's side will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League when they face Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester United parted ways with French midfielder Paul Pogba after the expiration of his contract in June but failed to sign a replacement for the Frenchman.

The lack of a top-quality midfielder was seen as the major reason behind their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener. Scott McTominay and Fred were unable to shield United's backline and struggled to distribute the ball.

Erik ten Hag opted to start Christian Eriksen in a deeper midfielder role against Brentford on August 13. The Dane was overrun by the Bees' midfielders and was unable to keep up with the pace of the game. The Red Devils would go on to suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Thomas Frank's side.

Manchester United's dismal start to the campaign has highlighted the club's desperate need for reinforcements. As per The Athletic, the 13-time Premier League champions have prioritized the acquisition of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian has evolved into one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation during his time in the Spanish capital. He has made over 300 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions. Casemiro helped the Spanish giants win three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League titles.

The veteran midfielder would add some much-needed tenacity, composure, and experience on and off the field at Old Trafford.

Despite being a crucial member of Real Madrid's squad over the years, Casemiro could reconsider his future at the club as they signed Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The Frenchman is seen as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

Liverpool's disappointing start to the season and injury crisis have come at the right time for Manchester United

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool have endured a disappointing start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Reds entered the new season on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

However, the Reds produced a sub-par display in their 2-2 draw with newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage in their Premier League opener. Jurgen Klopp's side were expected to bounce back against Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15. However, the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Patrick Vieira's side.

Klopp's side also faces a massive injury crisis. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate are all currently nursing injuries and out of action.

The Merseyside club's injury crisis and inconsistent performances have come at the right time for Manchester United. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a victory to boost the morale at Old Trafford following their dismal start to the campaign.

