Manchester United want to extend £100,000-per-week star's contract with a wage hike: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to extend Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract with the right-back having a year left on his current deal.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keen on opening initial talks with Wan-Bissaka over a new deal. The English defender has enjoyed a career turnaround under Erik ten Hag.

Wan Bissaka, 25, was widely tipped to leave Old Trafford last summer as he struggled for game time and form in the 2021-22 campaign. He had been displaced by Diogo Dalot at right-back and his future was in doubt and a possible return to Crystal Palace on the cards.

However, the former Palace full-back bounced back under Ten Hag, featuring 34 times across competitions last season. He provided one assist and was at his best defensively against some of the Premier League's top wingers including Kaoru Mitoma and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Wan-Bissaka's current deal also includes the option of a further year but Manchester United are intending on sealing his long-term future. They are willing to increase his £100,000 per week wages.

The English right-back arrived at Old Trafford from Palace in 2019 for £50 million. He won his first trophy with the Red Devils last season as Ten Hag's men won the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was delighted with Wan-Bissaka's progress last season

It wasn't until December that Wan-Bissaka forced his way back into the Manchester United team. Ten Hag gave him an opportunity to impress and the right-back certainly did so.

The Red Devils manager was happy with the progress shown by Wan-Bissaka and reckoned he had shown vast improvement. He told the club's media in May:

"He has improved a lot, as many players have improved during the season. That's one of the jobs for a manager and the coaching staff, to get that done [improve players] and we are really happy with it, that players are developing."

Wan-Bissaka looked much more assured in possession last season than prior at Old Trafford. The full-back also showed more composure going forward and was leaps and bounds a better player than he was in the 2021-22.

Ten Hag continued by explaining how the team's progression as a collective contributed to the player's improvement:

“Always the team spirit is the base and if players understand that, if they can set their egos aside, then you will see that the team develops and progresses. And then within the team's progress, individuals make a lot of progress and Aaron is definitely one of them."

Wan-Bissaka will likely be vying with Dalot for the right-back starting berth at Manchester United in the upcoming season. He now looks set to be a Red Devils for the long-term future as the club prepares talks over a fresh contract.