Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants as many as five new signings this summer - Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants five new players this summer to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title, according to the Telegraph (via Caught Offside).

Manchester United are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The two English internationals are Solskjaer's priorities going into the summer transfer window.

However, the Manchester United manager also wants strengthening in other key areas such as centre-back, striker and a holding midfielder once they complete the signing of Trippier and Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer's men weren't too far from challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title last season. A little more squad depth could propel Manchester United to a title charge next time around.

Manchester United set to have a massive summer transfer window

Manchester United are once again showing great ambition in the transfer window. The Red Devils are closing in on Jadon Sancho, a player they have been chasing for well over a year now.

That said, the club has a reputation for failing at the eleventh hour in bringing in new players. However, following the ESL debacle, Manchester United owners are looking to sign marquee players in order to keep the fans happy.

United can do with another centre-back and a striker. The likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have been inconsistent and injury-prone. The club is looking to sign a long-term partner for Harry Maguire and is reportedly working towards signing either Raphael Varane or Pau Torres.

Manchester United seem to have a short-term fix to their striker problem with Edinson Cavani scoring key goals for the club last season. However, the Red Devils are reportedly also interested in signing either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland to bolster their attacking strike force.

Despite showing interest in big-name players, Manchester United have a tendency to see them fail at Old Trafford. The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay and Angel Di Maria all came in with huge reputations, only for them to struggle.

The only question now is the transfer fee for these players. In order to sign 4-5 players, Manchester United will need to fork out somewhere in the region of £300 million to land all of their preferred transfer targets. In the current financial situation, it is going to be a tough ask.

