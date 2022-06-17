Manchester United want one player aged 30 or over to add experience to Erik ten Hag's side - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to add some experience to his squad this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, the 52-year-old wants to add a player over the age of 30 to add some experience and quality to his dressing room and squad. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen has emerged as a potential target for the Red Devils as per the Express.

Manchester United are set to part ways with a number of experienced players this summer. Nemanja Matic has left the club by mutual consent and joined AS Roma on a free transfer. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani will leave Old Trafford after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

The club possesses a number of young talents under the age of 25 including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Mason Greenwood, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

A number of the aforementioned players endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign and might benefit from the presence of experienced players in the dressing room to help guide them and inculcate the right attitude.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is currently being courted by Manchester United. The 30-year-old could be the perfect transfer target for Erik ten Hag thanks to his Premier League experience, age, and impressive form for Brentford last season.

The former Tottenham midfielder joined Brentford on a free transfer during the January transfer window, signing a six-month deal with the club. He played a key role in Brentford enjoying an impressive end to the campaign and maintaining their Premier League status last season. He provided four assists and scored one goal in 11 Premier league games.

Eriksen is set to become a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract on June 30. Brentford are believed to be eager to keep hold of the Dane, but Manchester United have already made an offer to the Dane in an attempt to lure him to Old Trafford, as per David Ornstein.

Manchester United could face stiff competition from Tottenham for Christian Eriksen's signature.

According to football.london, Tottenham are set to battle Manchester United in the race to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Antonio Conte took over the reigns at Tottenham in early November when the club were languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table. The Italian managed to turnaround the club's fortunes by leading them to a fourth-place finish, thereby securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

The north London club are therefore keen to back the former Inter Milan manager financially this summer to boost their chances of competing for the league title next season. They have wasted no time this summer as they have already added Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma to their ranks.

Conte is likely to be eager to add a creative midfielder to his ranks to provide service to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son next season. Christian Eriksen spent six-and-a-half years with Tottenham prior to his move to Inter Milan in January 2020.

He could prefer a return to Spurs over Manchester United as Conte's side will give him the opportunity to play in next season's Champions League. The Red Devils, on the other hand, face an uncertain future under new manager Erik ten Hag.

