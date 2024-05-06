Manchester United want to sell 2 attackers to raise around £100m in transfer fees: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood this summer. The Red Devils are keen on raising around £100 million from the sale of the two attackers.

As per reputed journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have no plans to keep the duo in the squad next season when they return from their loans. Jacobs was talking to Give Me Sport when he stated that both players were on the transfer list and the prices were set.

"With Mason Greenwood, he's doing very well and Manchester United will want to resolve that situation, which means that if they sell, it might put suitors in a slightly stronger position. I still think that we're looking at £40m or above, so there may be some flexibility, but if you take into account the fact that ManUtd are looking to bring in a minimum of £100m in outgoings, whether that is for financial reasons or so they can move in the market," he said.

"And if we understand that Manchester United in the early part of the window, much like last summer, will have the license to spend up to about £100m and are looking to bring in around two players, if they can get either £100m or in excess of £80m at the lower end for Sancho, plus Greenwood, then it will either put them in a healthy position to kick off the window, or allow them to move early in the market," Jacobs added.

Greenwood joined Getafe last summer on loan after Manchester United's U-turn on adding him back to the first team.

Sancho, meanwhile, fell out with Erik ten Hag and was banished from the first team before being loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood enjoying time in La Liga

Mason Greenwood has kept a low profile since the sexual assault case against him was dropped. He was touted to make the Red Devils squad again, but an uproar from the fans saw the club making a U-turn on their decision.

Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe last summer and has had a good spell in La Liga. He told the Spanish club's official social media channels:

"Everything's fine, I adapted pretty quickly. My teammates took me under their wing and I've just been happy ever since coming here, training and playing the games. The fans mean a lot to me."

Greenwood has scored eight goals and assisted six times in 29 La Liga matches. He has another two goals in three Copa del Rey games.