Manchester United want to sell 2 fist-team stars in January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag is looking to sign a winger and a central midfielder in January. However, the Red Devils will need to sell to fund such moves, and Maguire and McTominay are the two stars expected to be made available for sale.

Both are struggling for game time under Ten Hag at Old Trafford and have started this season on the fringes of the first team. Maguire, 30, has started just one of three games across competitions, helping his side keep one clean sheet. His contract has two years left to run but he faces an uphill task in trying to forge his way back into Ten Hag's defense.

Meanwhile, McTominay, 26, has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Casemiro last year. Sofyan Amrabat's signing this past summer has only placed further doubts over his future. He's started three of five games across competitions and also has two years left on his contract.

The Manchester United duo were both linked with moves to West Ham United in the summer. However, the Red Devils rejected a £30 million offer from the Hammers for McTominay, valuing the Scottish midfielder at around £40 million, per The Athletic.

The Old Trafford outfit did accept a £30 million bid from West Ham for Maguire. However, the English defender opted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in Ten Hag's side.

Manchester United legend David Beckham gives under-fire Harry Maguire advice on dealing with abuse

David Beckham has told Harry Maguire to focus on football.

Maguire has found himself on the end of consistent criticism during his Manchester United. It has heightened over the past year amid unconvincing performances and his drop down the Red Devils pecking order.

The veteran defender was stripped of the club's captaincy by Ten Hag in the summer, hinting he didn't view the Englishman as part of his plans. He is failing to displace the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in defense.

Maguire was called up to England's squad for the past international break and played in the Three Lions' 3-1 friendly win against Scotland. However, he scored an unfortunate own goal that stirred up more abuse from fans.

Manchester United icon David Beckham thinks criticism of Maguire has gone too far. He's told the Red Devils defender to concentrate on his football telling Stick to Football (via Metro):

"Harry [Maguire] has to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s got to focus on football, which he does. He’s a good lad – he’s had a great career. Has the criticism got too much? I think it has."

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. He's made 178 appearances across competitions, winning the Carabao Cup.