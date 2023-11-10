Manchester United want to sell 3 attacking players in January transfer window: Reports

According to Metro, Manchester United are poised to offload three key attackers during the January transfer window. This decision emerges amidst pressure from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the prospective minority stakeholder, who is keen to address the club's extravagant spending.

Notably, Manchester United have overseen a stunning expenditure of £1.4 billion on players since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down from the helm. Current manager Erik ten Hag will face scrutiny, particularly over his priciest signing Antony.

The Brazilian winger, acquired for a hefty £85 million, has struggled to adapt to the demands of English football. Sources from The Sun (via Metro) suggest that despite Ten Hag's strong advocacy for Antony, the winger is on his way out. His performance has been underwhelming, with only two goals in 16 appearances this season.

The second player set to be sold in January is Jadon Sancho, as the situation with the winger has reached a deadlock. After being dropped from the squad for a pivotal match against Arsenal in September, Sancho issued a public statement where he insinuated that Ten Hag was a liar.

Sancho has yet to mend fences with the manager. His limited contribution of a single goal in ten games this season has only compounded the issue, and a return to Borussia Dortmund now appears likely.

Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United also hangs in the balance. Despite joining the club as a teenage prodigy, Martial has failed to meet expectations over the years. This season, he has been overshadowed by new arrival Rasmus Hojlund in Ten Hag's plans. With only one goal from 14 appearances this season, it seems Martial may no longer fit into United's strategy.

Sir Ratcliffe's Manchester United stake acquisition nears completion

According to BBC, Manchester United are on the brink of welcoming a new minority shareholder, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group nears a deal during the current international football hiatus. Discussions are progressing, with an agreement potentially being finalized as early as the coming week.

Ratcliffe, a self-proclaimed lifelong supporter of Manchester United, is poised to invest approximately £1.25 billion for a 25% stake in the club. This move comes after his unsuccessful attempt to acquire Chelsea in recent times.

Since 2005, the Glazer family has controlled Manchester United, but their announcement of exploring sale options attracted various prospective buyers. These included Ratcliffe as well as Qatari financier Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. Both parties are understood to have bid around £5 billion.

Last month, Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the bidding after his final offer didn't meet the Glazers' expectations. In the meantime, United have been struggling on the pitch. With nine losses in 17 matches, the team languishes at the bottom of their Champions League group and holds the eighth position in the Premier League standings.