Manchester United want to sign €25m-rated Arsenal target in the summer - Reports

Manchester United reportedly have an active interest in signing €25 million-rated Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda in the summer. The Spanish full-back currently plays for La Liga side Real Valladolid.

Fresneda, 18, has made 12 appearances for the Spanish club this season. The youngster, who came up through the youth academies of Valladolid, has caught eyeballs with his performances this campaign.

Fresneda has also represented the Spanish national team at the youth levels, in the under-16 and under-19 age groups.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed in January that the Gunners are interested in Fresneda and a summer move could be on the cards. Apart from the Premier League leaders, Borussia Dortmund also reportedly had an active interest in the player.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

"Arsenal & Borussia Dortmund wanted Spanish talented RB but deal was never done, Fresneda now expected to stay and help Valladolid. Next step: top club move in the summer."

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Manchester United, Arsenal,Newcastle and Juventus have an active interest in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18.

#MUFC #AFC #NUFC #ForzaJuve Manchester United, Arsenal,Newcastle and Juventus have an active interest in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. 🚨Manchester United, Arsenal,Newcastle and Juventus have an active interest in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. 🔴#MUFC🔴#AFC⚫#NUFC⚫#ForzaJuve https://t.co/BPSaAEfhLD

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have joined the race to sign the teenager.

The Red Devils are undergoing a notable transformation process under Erik ten Hag. Diogo Dalot is Ten Hag's first-choice right-back and the Portuguese has been exceptional.

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka has often deputized in Dalot's absence, the former Crystal Palace man's future remains up in the air. Hence, Fresneda's addition might give Ten Hag more options to work with.

Manchester United and Arsenal are in good positions in the Premier League

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal are the current leaders of the Premier League and currently have 51 points on the board from 21 games. Mikel Arteta's side will take on Manchester City in a top-of-the-table league clash at the Emirates later this evening.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently third in the league with 46 points on the board from 23 games. Considering they were rock bottom after the first two league games of the season, United's remarkable turnaround in form deserves plaudits.

The two teams have already faced off in the league twice this season. Ten Hag's team handed the Gunners their first league loss of the campaign in October. The match at Old Trafford ended in a scoreline of 3-1.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🌶️



🥇| Bukayo Saka’s incredible strike against Manchester United has been voted Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for January.🌶️ #afc 🥇| Bukayo Saka’s incredible strike against Manchester United has been voted Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for January. 🌟 🌶️ #afc https://t.co/8CY8Tvl3zf

Arteta's team returned the favor at the Emirates in January. They registered a come-from-behind 3-2 win, courtesy of a brace from Eddie Nketiah. United will play Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League next on February 16.

Poll : 0 votes