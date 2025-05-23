Manchester United want to sign 27-year-old Premier League star who dreams about playing for his country at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Manchester United are said to be eyeing Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as a new signing to strengthen their squad. According to a report from L'Equipe (via SportWitness), the 27-year-old striker has an ambition to play for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A move to Old Trafford could get him a call up to the national team, pushing the striker to weigh his options.

Mateta has had a stratospheric season for Crystal Palace, scoring 17 goals and four assists in 45 games across all competitions. His contribution was instrumental in Palace's FA Cup victory over Manchester City, during which his efforts saw Eberechi Eze score the winning goal in the 16th minute.

United's pursuit of Mateta is part of the new transfer plan for the Red Devils after a Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Mancunian giants have lost their chance to qualify for next season's Champions League, and this has caused them huge financial setback.

The Red Devils are now looking at cheaper alternatives in order to strengthen their attacking squad. Mateta is reportedly their choice. However, he will need to decide between playing in a club of Manchester United's caliber and playing in European matches with Crystal Palace. Notably, the Eagles qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup.

His choice may well determine his amount of exposure and likelihood of being selected by Didier Deschamps for France's World Cup team.

Manchester United lose Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year wait for senior silverware by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final at San Mames Stadium on May 21. Brennan Johnson was the match-winner in the 42nd minute when he scored from a deflected cross from Pape Matar Sarr that bounced off Luke Shaw.

Manchester United's numerous goal attempts were foiled by Tottenham's defense. Micky van de Ven was especially impressive in clearing a Rasmus Hojlund header off the line, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario produced crucial saves, including one in stoppage time.

Tottenham had three shots, Johnson's goal being the only one on target, while United had 16 shots, six on target, but none found the back of the net. This win is Tottenham's first continental title since 1984 and their first top-flight trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

The win also secures Tottenham's spot in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, following a troubled domestic season in which they may finish 17th in the Premier League. For Manchester United, the loss marks the end of a disappointing season, the first time they will not have European competition since the 2014-15 season.

