Manchester United want to sign ex-Barcelona star; defender with €100m release clause remains 'top target' - Reports

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United remain interested in signing former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo alongside Benfica's Antonio Silva.

The Red Devils have been lackluster defensively this season, conceding 17 goals in 14 Premier League matches. Raphael Varane has lost his place in the starting XI, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof now being the first-choice pairing in Lisandro Martinez's injury absence.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his defensive unit and OGC Nice's Jean Clair-Todibo remains a top January target for the Premier League giants, according to Plettenberg. Todibo, 23, has previously made five appearances for Barcelona. He has played 12 games for Nice this season and is contracted with the Ligue 1 club until the end of the 2026-27 season. According to Transfermarkt, Todibo has an estimated market value of €30 million.

Antonio Silva is another top target for Manchester United, although in the summer. The 20-year-old Portugal international has been impressive for Benfica, making 19 appearances across competitions this season.

Silva is considered an investment for the long-term future. The youngster has a release clause of €100 million in his Benfica contract.

Paulo Futre says Manchester United and Manchester City rejected Joao Felix before Barcelona transfer

Joao Felix completed a loan move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona on the deadline day of the 2023 summer transfer window. Former Atleti player Paulo Futre has now revealed that Manchester United and Manchester City rejected Felix.

Felix said in the summer that he had always dreamt of playing for Barca. Futre has now said that the player's camp held talks with both the Manchester clubs regarding a transfer. He told Cadena SER:

"When Joao said he dreamed of playing for Barca I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called him [Mendes] and told him that the statements that Joao had made were his doing and he said no. We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. I verified what he told me because I have friends and it was true. Later he had spoken with Manchester City, I also checked and they didn’t want Joao either."

Felix, though, has proven his mettle for the Catalan club since his summer move, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 17 appearances. He recently scored against his parent club Atleti in a La Liga home clash on December 3.