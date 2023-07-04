Manchester United want to sign priority transfer target for under €50m - Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are keen on signing goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a fee of under €50 million. The Cameroonian shot-stopper is one of the key targets for the Red Devils in the summer transfer market.

David de Gea is already a free agent after his contract expired on June 30. While the club is working on resolving the situation regarding De Gea's contract, they are looking to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper as well. The Red Devils are looking to enter the important part of the pre-season with their No. 1 finalized.

Jacobs provided an update on the matter, writing on his CaughtOffside blog:

"Manchester United are still pursuing Andre Onana, but at the time of writing (Tuesday morning) they have not tabled an official bid. Inter are going to have to sell some stars, even with €18m incoming for Marcelo Brozovic, who was announced as a new Al-Nassr player yesterday."

Jacobs added:

"[Manchester] United want to do a deal for under £42m (€50m). Inter value Onana higher. [Manchester] United’s approach is fully in keeping with the club’s desire to get two players in early for around £100m, with Mason Mount having taken up £55m from that budget (and a potential £5m in add-ons in the future)."

Onana was a key player for Inter Milan this past season, making 41 appearances across competitions and keeping 19 clean sheets. The Nerazzuri reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2022-23.

Ben Jacobs provides an update on David de Gea's Manchester United contract situation

David de Gea is currently not a Manchester United player as his contract has expired. The Spaniard has been a mainstay for the club between the sticks since joining in 2011.

He has so far made 545 appearances for the team, keeping 190 clean sheets. De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award this past season as well. Giving an update about De Gea's situation, Jacobs wrote (via CaughtOffside):

"Manchester United will also want to resolve the David de Gea situation quickly. He is now a free agent, and it would be really disappointing and unsettling for Erik ten Hag to enter into the main part pre-season without knowing who his No.1 is."

De Gea, despite being a prolific shot-stopper, is not very adept with the ball at his feet. Hence, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a goalkeeper who fits his style of play more. Onana, who has previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, might just be the perfect player for the Red Devils.

