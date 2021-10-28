Manchester United wanted Premier League superstar before signing Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wanted to sign Harry Kane in the summer before making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. According to a report in Norway, the Red Devils were unwilling to match Tottenham Hotspur's asking price for Kane.

As per a report in Dagbladet, Manchester United were told by Solskjaer to sign Harry Kane. However, the Red Devils' board decided not to get into a bidding war with Manchester City, who were also interested in the England striker. Manchester United felt the asking price set by Tottenham was too high, which caused them to end their interest.

The report also claims Kane was open to a move to Old Trafford as he was keen to leave Tottenham. His first preference was Manchester City, but once they decided not to bid for the striker, Kane shifted his focus to the Red Devils.

Manchester City, meanwhile, switched their attention to Cristiano Ronaldo after deciding not to pursue Kane. But the influence of Sir Alex Ferguson and Ronaldo's former team-mates resulted in Manchester United making an offer for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo eventually ended up signing for Manchester United on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year. The Portuguese has scored six goals in nine appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season.

Manchester United target Harry Kane staying at Tottenham

After spending months planning a move to Manchester City, Harry Kane was forced to make a U-turn and stay at Tottenham. The England striker initially believed there was an agreement in place for him to leave, but Spurs held firm and decided not to sell their star man.

Harry Kane wrote a message to the Tottenham fans after deciding to stay at the club for another season, thanking them for their incredible support.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

Harry Kane @HKane



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS https://t.co/uTN78tHlk1

Manchester United, meanwhile, are reportedly in the hunt for a new striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani heading towards the end of their respective careers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Edited by Arvind Sriram