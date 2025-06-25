Manchester United will look to reinforce squad in key area after sealing deal for Bryan Mbeumo: Reports

Manchester United are planning to sign a striker once they secure the services of Bryan Mbeumo, according to journalist Alex Crook. The Red Devils apparently remain interested in Viktor Gyokeres for the job, while Hugo Ekitike and Moise Kean are also on their radar.

Bryan Mbeumo enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 campaign with Brentford, scoring 20 goals and setting up nine more from 42 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are apparently close to securing a move for the 25-year-old for around £60m this summer, according to The Guardian. Ruben Amorim has already added Matheus Cunha to his roster at the start of the summer.

However, the Portuguese head coach isn't planning to slow down at the moment, and apparently has his eyes on a new No. 9 as well. The Red Devils suffered due to the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee last season, and are eager to address the position.

Trending

Viktor Gyokeres has long been linked with a reunion with Amorim at Old Trafford, and remains an option for Manchester United. The Swede registered 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games across competitions for Sporting in the 2024-25 season.

The English giants have also enquired about the availability of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. Meanwhile, Fiorentina hitman Moise Kean, who scored 25 goals from 44 games this season, is an option for the Red Devils as well.

Are Manchester United eyeing Wilfred Ndidi this summer?

Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City this summer, according to The Guardian. The Nigerian midfielder reportedly has a £9m relegation clause in his deal, which has been activated following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.

The Red Devils are looking to add an athletic midfielder to their roster as a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Danish defender has left Old Trafford following the expiry of his contract this summer.

With Casemiro also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, a move for Ndidi makes sense. Manchester United are apparently plotting to raise funds for the transfer by offloading Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman has a £17m price tag on his head and is reportedly wanted by Fenerbahce this summer. The Red Devils are eager to let him go and plan to use the money to sign Ndidi. However, Everton also have their eyes on the 28-year-old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More