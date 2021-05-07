Manchester United will have to pay £35million to sign Erling Haaland's alternative - Reports

Manchester United have been asked to pay a fee of £35 million to sign Andre Silva, a player they have identified as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Haaland is expected to be in demand this summer, but Manchester United might struggle to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of more than £100 million.

Manchester United are also not exactly seeing eye to eye with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, so they could look at other options.

Portugal have 3 players who have scored 25+ goals across all competitions this year 👀



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo

✅ Bruno Fernandes

✅ Andre Silva



Andre Silva is one player they are keen on, but a report by Express claims that Eintracht Frankfurt will not settle for anything less than £35 million.

Manchester United’s upcoming summer splurge

The Red Devils have a few positions they need to strengthen and signing another centre-forward to usurp Manchester City in the Premier League next season will be crucial.

With reports claiming that Edinson Cavani might leave after the end of his loan spell, Manchester United will be short on quality players for the centre-forward role.

But that is not the only area they want to strengthen as a move for an able right-winger has also been mulled over.

Jadon Sancho is high on their transfer wishlist, so that pretty much rules out a record move for Haaland. Silva, with his price tag, could be the next best option.

Manchester United have been informed Eintracht Frankfurt's Portugal 🇵🇹 striker Andre Silva, 25, will cost them £35m this summer. (Express) #mufclive pic.twitter.com/1fDjBFOdCA — Grant Robbins™️💦 (@mixingdesk71) May 7, 2021

Despite scoring the same goals as Haaland in the Bundesliga, Silva’s performance haven’t garnered enough attention this season. Part of the reason is because of his previous spells in La Liga and Serie A.

Silva perhaps moved too quickly to the elite leagues and that hampered his progress. At Eintracht, he has enjoyed a more sustained run in the team, and the club have built their attack around him.

The forward is 25 and will soon approach the peak years of his career. He has scored 25 goals in 29 games, and is perhaps ready for a move to the Premier League.

The presence of a number 10, and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes could ease Silva’s transition period at Manchester United.

There are a lot of pros in signing Silva, so it’s no real surprise that the club have identified him as an alternative to Erling Haaland.