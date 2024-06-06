Manchester United will have to pay big compensation fee to Erik ten Hag if they decide to sack him - Reports

According to the Mirror, Manchester United will have to pay around £9 million as compensation fee to manager Erik ten Hag if they sack him this summer. The Dutchman's future at the club is under scrutiny, with senior management reportedly undergoing a strategic review of the 2023-24 season.

United finished eighth in 2023-24, their worst finish in the Premier League era. However, they won the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City and qualified for next season's Europa League as a result.

Due to their qualification for the European tournament, United will have to pay Ten Hag a year's salary, around £9 million, if they decide to sack him.

Erik ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2022. He helped the team secure a top-four finish in his first season and won the Carabao Cup as well.

However, they failed to replicate the standards in the 2023-24 season. United were knocked out of the group stages in the UCL and finished eighth in the league. Winning the FA Cup, though, helped them end the season on a high.

Ten Hag remains under scrutiny and United fans will be keeping a keen eye on how the situation unfolds.

Erik ten Hag confident of keeping Manchester United job - Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Erik ten Hag is confident about keeping his job as the Manchester United manager. The FA Cup win has reportedly given the Dutchman a lifeline.

However, it's worth noting that Louis van Gaal was sacked in 2016 following an FA Cup triumph. The same fate could be replicated in Ten Hag's case.

Gareth Southgate is one of the contenders to take over at Old Trafford. The England boss has shown the ability to handle big egos. He has also formed a strong chemistry inside the Three Lions' dressing room.

Southgate is currently focused on England's run at Euro 2024 in Germany after leading them to the final in the previous edition. Any decision potential decision regarding Southgate, though, isn't expected to take place before the competition.