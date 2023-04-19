Manchester United are not willing to let star play for his country at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly not allow Alejandro Garnacho to represent Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in his home country.

Garnacho, 18, has been named in Javier Mascherano's preliminary squad for the U20 tournament. However, TyC Sports' Gaston Edul claims that the Red Devils are unwilling to allow him to participate in the competition. The U20 World Cup was moved from Indonesia to Argentina and starts on May 20.

Edul tweeted that it is unlikely that Manchester United will allow Garnacho to take part in the World Cup with Argentina:

"Manchester United do not want to release Alejandro Garnacho for the World Cup and they have let him know. It's unlikely they will let him go. The Argentine federation and Mascherano will do everything possible for him to play but it's difficult."

Garnacho has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, breaking into Erik ten Hag's first team. He has featured 29 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

However, the Argentine teenager is currently recovering from an ankle ligament injury. He has been out of action with the injury since early March. He was unable to make his debut for Argentina's senior team after being selected by Lionel Scaloni for friendly action in March.

Garnacho is expected to return for the end of the Premier League season, which finishes on May 28. Hence, the U20 World Cup would clash with any fixtures the Red Devils have at that point.

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot reacts to scoring on his 100th appearance

Diogo Dalot bagged on his 100th appearance.

Manchester United sailed to a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last Sunday (April 16). Antony opened the scoring from close range before Diogo Dalot finished off a delightful move with an exquisite finish.

The Portuguese defender has become Ten Hag's first-choice right-back this season. He has made 35 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing three assists.

Dalot was making his 100th appearance for Manchester United in the win over Forest. He reacted by alluding to his celebration in front of the visiting supporters at the City Ground (via UtdPlug):

"Scoring for my 100th game? Celebrating with the fans is always special. For those who love football, I think it's a wonderful goal. Not just Antony's pass, but all the action. I think that Antony did 90% of the work with this pass."

Dalot arrived at Old Trafford from FC Porto in 2018 and endured a difficult time trying to forge himself into the first-team picture. However, he is now shining for the Red Devils and is playing a vital role in their season.

