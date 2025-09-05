Manchester United willing to listen to offers for 2 first-team stars amid interest from Saudi and Turkish clubs: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell André Onana and Altay Bayindir amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and the Turkish Süper Lig. According to The Sun (via GOAL), it is likely that the Red Devils will offload one of them this summer.

The duo of Onana and Bayindir has registered errors that have led Ruben Amorim's side to concede cheap goals this season. A situation that likewise prompted Manchester United to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for a reported £18.2 million on the summer transfer deadline day.

As the first-choice goalkeeper last term, Onana conceded 65 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Bayindir also conceded 18 goals in 10 games.

Thus, it was expected that both goalkeepers would improve in the 2025-26 season. Amid the call for both shot-stoppers to perform better, Bayindir conceded a cheap goal in the Red Devils' 1-0 opening day Premier League loss to Arsenal.

Onana also registered an unconvincing goalkeeping display in Manchester United's 2-2 (12-11) penalty shoot-out loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. Having completed Lammens' signing, the Premier League giants could sell Onana or Bayindir.

The Cameroonian remains contracted at Old Trafford till June 2028, while Bayindir's current deal would expire in June 2027.

"The level of the matches is certainly much higher” - Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko on the Premier League

Benjamin Sesko has admitted that the level of competitiveness in the Premier League is greater. He also went on to claim that English football is at its peak in the world of football.

Speaking to Ekipa, the striker spoke about his experience in the Premier League so far. He said (via GOAL):

"The level of the matches is certainly much higher, the players and teammates are also at a higher level. After all, English football is at the highest level in the world of football. But I am very much looking forward to the coming period, also because I am getting better and faster in every training session, and I am also progressing in my football mentality every day. I wanted to move to England, and fortunately, my wish came true.”

Sesko joined the Red Devils from RB Leipzig for a reported £73.7 million in the summer of August 2025. However, the 22-year-old is yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League.

A situation that could be linked with his struggle to adapt to the pattern in the Premier League. However, the big-money striker is expected to improve as Manchester United's target man in the coming weeks.

