Manchester United willing to offer €25m package to sign exciting Brazilian attacker: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer a package worth €25 million to sign 20-year-old centre-forward Marcos Leonardo from Santos. The Red Devils are keen on adding striking reinforcements despite getting Rasmus Hojlund on board earlier this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The Red Devils have many other pressing issues, especially in the midfield department. With the latest injury to Mason Mount, they are severely short-staffed in the centre of the park.

However, while their search for a midfielder drags on, they are also planning to add another striker to the fold. Their search for another striker has been fast-tracked after it was revealed that Hojlund will miss the first few matches due to a back injury.

Santos' Marcos Leonardo has been identified as a potential signing. The Brazilian is also being courted by Serie A giants AS Roma but the aforementioned report states that Manchester United have already made an offer worth €20m + €5m in bonuses.

Leonardo has so far played 151 matches for the Brazilian club's senior side, scoring 49 and assisting 11 goals.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Rasmus Hojlund's injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag commented on Rasmus Hojlund's injury ahead of the club's opening Premier League match of the season earlier this month.

The Dutchman said that the Denmark international is carrying a small issue and is currently on the road to recovery. He said in a press conference (via ESPN):

"As we said previously, he had a small issue. He's not on the levels where our players are in this moment so we have to train him. The prognosis [is] difficult always to say. We are confident and we are positive."

The Red Devils haven't had the best of starts to their league season. While they won their first match against Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0, Tottenham Hotspur got the better of them in the second encounter with a 2-0 scoreline.

They will face Nottingham Forest next in the Premier League on Saturday, August 26.