Manchester United willing to offer more than €30m for Real Madrid attacker - Reports

Manchester United have decided to lodge a bid of over €30 million for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Manchester United have made four major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for a combined fee of over €140 million, while Christian Eriksen has been roped in for free.

The Red Devils are determined to further strengthen their squad before the window closes on September 1. Signing at least one new forward is said to be a top priority for them.

Ajax winger Antony has been Erik ten Hag's preferred option to bolster his options in attack since day one. The Old Trafford outfit are confident about striking a deal for the Brazilian, with a €94 million fee mooted.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo. Now, a new player has emerged as a target for the English giants in the shape of Real Madrid's Asensio.

Ten Hag's side are prepared to step up their interest in the attack by making an offer in excess of €30 million, according to the aforementioned source. The exact details of the finances are involved are yet to be known.

The Red Devils, though, could face competition for Asensio's signing in the final stretch of the window. Clubs in England and Italy are willing to make an offer for him, as per the report.

Convincing Los Blancos to sanction a move for the 26-year-old will also prove to be a hurdle for Manchester United. Carlo Ancelotti intends to keep the player in his team this season if the report is to be believed.

How has Manchester United target Asensio fared for Real Madrid?

Asensio joined Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca for a sum of around €4 million in 2015. He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at RCD Espanyol before returning to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international has since made 236 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos. He found the back of the net 49 times and provided 24 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Asensio has also helped the La Liga giants win 15 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles. However, he currently finds himself behind Rodrygo and Federico Valverde in the pecking order.

The winger has clocked just seven minutes of playing time this season. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, he could be tempted to move away from Real Madrid in search of regular playing time.

