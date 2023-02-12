Manchester United willing to part ways with 25-year-old in the summer despite recent upturn in form - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer. The right-back has been linked with a move to West Ham United, who are weighing up a deal.

As per a report in Football Insider, Erik ten Hag is set to sanction the sale of Wan-Bissaka. The Dutchman wants a new right-back and believes it is best to sell the former Crystal Palace star.

West Ham United are said to be keeping tabs on the situation right now. They are keen to make a move and are ready with a £22 million bid.

Wan-Bissaka is in the final 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford, and no talks of a new contract have taken place. The defender is expected to be back in the squad on Sunday when they take on Leeds United in the Premier League.

Ten Hag spoke about the defender and said:

"I expect this squad is the same [as it was on Wednesday], except I hope Aaron Wan-Bissaka can return. (Wednesday) he wasn't there by illness, so I hope he can return for Sunday. It's like, this moment for the players, it's all about recovery, recovery sessions, sleep, food and prepare for the next game. This is the rhythm we are in, and players like to do that, play football games, it betters training, so in this moment we are happy to do it."

Erik ten Hag was ready to give Manchester United star a chance

Erik ten Hag spoke about Aaron Wan-Bissaka last month, saying he was ready to hand the defender a chance. He believes that the former Palace star was picking up and admitted that fitness issues delayed things for him.

The Manchester United manager said:

"He's picking up the coaching and he's making good progress from the start of the season to now. He was in a bad situation because he was not fit. He had a lot of injuries, he had a couple of illnesses in the first half of the season before November, but things changed during the break. He worked well in the training camp and he had some good performances in the games. I think he's making good progress and against Crystal Palace was one of our best players."

Manchester United had signed the right-back from Crystal Palace for a reported £50 million deal.

