Manchester United willing to part ways with star for £20m this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Fred this summer. The Red Devils want £20 million for the Brazilian, with Fulham reportedly showing interest.

As per a report in The Athletic, Manchester United are open to offers for Fred. The midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his contract, with the club already having triggered a one-year extension on his contract in December 2022.

The two parties are not in talks over a new deal, with the club now looking to sell him this summer. Fulham have shown interest in the Brazilian, with the Cottagers said to be tracking him since the end of last season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was spotted talking to Fred outside Old Trafford after the two sides' encounter in May this year. The meeting sparked more rumors and added fuel to reports in the media.

Fred is reportedly ready to join the London side, similar to what Andreas Pereira did last summer. While the move last season cost Fulham £10 million, the Red Devils are demanding double of that for the experienced Brazil international.

Louis Saha urges Manchester United not to sell Fred

Louis Saha believes Manchester United are making a mistake by selling Fred and Scott McTominay. He believes that both are perfect squad players and should remain at Old Trafford next season.

He was talking to Paddy Power when he said:

"Looking at the midfield area, there is a lot of creativity as well but it's important to see a very strong pack. They need the balance in defence and midfield. There are players, like Scott McTominay and Fred, who can improve and they're the sort of players who might be wanting to move elsewhere."

He added:

"But with the right tactics, a lot of good things can be done. It's hugely important to get these types of players on side – without them, you can't win a title. It's about how to make them competitive and keep the whole squad on their toes. There is no guarantee at Manchester United; no goalkeeper guarantee, defender guarantee, or captain guarantee, nothing – they don't deserve it at the moment. No one is guaranteed anything at Manchester United right now."

The Red Devils have are reportedly set to add Mason Mount to their midfield, with the Chelsea star expected to have his medical on Monday. The £60 million move was agreed last week and should be made official in the next few days (via Fabrizio Romano).

Poll : 0 votes