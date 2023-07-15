Manchester United willing to pay €60 million to sign France defender: Reports 

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to spend €60 million to sign France defender Theo Hernandez from AC Milan. Hernandez is currently one of the top left-backs in world football.

The former Real Madrid defender has made 167 appearances for AC Milan since making his debut for the club back in 2019. He has so far scored 24 goals and has provided 28 assists across competitions as well.

The Frenchman was once again a key player for the Rossoneri during the 2022-23 season. He made 45 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Hernandez has also represented France 17 times so far in his professional career. He is one of the most reliable players in world football in his position at the moment.

Manchester United, meanwhile, already have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in their ranks. However, with the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the team's overall strength. Hence, Hernandez has emerged as a target for the Red Devils.

Mason Mount reacted to his first Manchester United game

Mason Mount is now with Manchester United [File Photo]

Mason Mount played his first Manchester United game when the Red Devils earned a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their pre-season clash at Oslo, Norway. The Englishman came close to scoring as well.

Mount, who made the move from Chelsea in the summer, reacted to the performance. The Englishman said that the main aim for the players is to make supporters proud. Speaking about the game, Mount stated (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I've seen it first hand now. When we turned up last night and when we turned up at the stadium today, the support has been amazing. They came out and showed up for us today and it's amazing to see. This is what we want to play for and we want to make them proud."

Mason Mount arrives as one of the most technical players in English football. Apart from that, Mount is also a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea. Hence, he could be a key part of Erik ten Hag's team during the 2023-24 season.