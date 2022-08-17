Manchester United willing to pay €80 million to sign Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend €80 million to acquire the services of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the ongoing transfer window to solve their midfield crisis.

Casemiro, who has three years left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, has been a core member of Los Blancos' squad for nine seasons.

Since joining from Sao Paulo for €3.5 million in 2013, he has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

After featuring for 3928 minutes during Real Madrid's double-winning campaign last time around, the 30-year-old started his team's recent 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt. He came on as a substitute in a 2-1 victory against Almeria on August 14.

According to Relevo, Manchester United are determined to sign Casemiro this summer, with an €80 million offer on the cards.

The report also added that the Brazilian is currently considering the possibility as he is annoyed with some of Real Madrid's recent decisions.

Known for his astute tackling and high work-rate, the midfielder has helped Real Madrid lift a whopping 18 trophies, including three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. Overall, he has registered 31 goals and 29 assists in 336 matches for the club.

The Red Devils have been linked with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer. However, with neither deal coming to fruition, Erik ten Hag's side have shifted to new transfer targets like Casemiro and Brighton's Moises Caicedo (via Express).

The Old Trafford outfit opened their 2022-23 Premier League season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

The club failed to bounce back on their trip to London, falling to a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford on August 13. Manchester United will next face Liverpool at home on August 22.

Manchester United eye loan move for Christian Pulisic

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on a season-long loan deal.

The report also claimed that the 23-year-old American is keen on moving to Manchester in hopes of getting regular minutes under his belt.

Pulisic, who joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of €69 million in 2019, has failed to establish himself as a first-team starter at Stamford Bridge. Overall, he has contributed 25 goals and 19 assists in 117 appearances for Chelsea.

