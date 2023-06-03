Manchester United willing to pay compensation to rip apart contract of 30-year-old star, but he asks for more money - Reports

According to El Nacional, Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to pay a £10 million compensation for Harry Maguire for the Englishman to leave the club. However, the report claims that the club captain is asking for double that amount to leave.

Maguire has been a fringe player under Ten Hag this season. He has played back-up to the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. The 30-year-old has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, including 16 as a starter.

His current contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season. However, Ten Hag reportedly wants to get rid of him in the summer, bu Manchester United are yet to receive any official bid for the player.

The lack of potential suitors has forced the Red Devils to consider terminating his contract. Maguire, though, wants more money than offered to him to leave as a free agent, according to the aforementioned report.

The player was signed from Leicester City for £80 million. He has since made 175 appearances across competitions for the club.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacted to defeat against Manchester City in FA Cup final

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for the Cityzens, while Fernandes scored one from the spot.

The Red Devils' season ended with only the Carabao Cup to show for. Fernandes, scorer of United's solitary goal in the final, reacted to the result (via the Red Devils' website):

"We wanted to end the season in a different way, but we are aware that we have made the right steps for the future. It’s not a successful season overall, but this is a good season."

He added:

“We have to now look forward, to get back to this cup final next season, and understand that there is still a long way to go to get into a position to win bigger trophies and have bigger achievements.”

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final in Ten Hag's first season in charge. The team will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes