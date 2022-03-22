Manchester United willing to sell £80m-rated player - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Harry Maguire in the summer. The Englishman is currently the club captain but has not been in good form for a long time.

As per a report in Fichajes, Maguire is among the players the Red Devils are ready to let go of in the summer. The report claims David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edinson Cavani are the others who could leave the club in the upcoming window.

A Spor @aspor 🎙️ Gareth Southgate: "Harry Maguire'ı kadroya dâhil etmeme fikri aklımızın ucundan bile geçmedi. Bizi bir Dünya Kupası yarı finaline ve Avrupa Şampiyonası finaline taşıyan en önemli parçalardan biri oldu." 🎙️ Gareth Southgate: "Harry Maguire'ı kadroya dâhil etmeme fikri aklımızın ucundan bile geçmedi. Bizi bir Dünya Kupası yarı finaline ve Avrupa Şampiyonası finaline taşıyan en önemli parçalardan biri oldu." https://t.co/XFGiO3zBzn

Manchester United signed Magure for a whopping £80 million from Leicester City back in 2019. He was handed the captain's armband as well, but the defender has been committing far too many errors.

Manchester City were keen on signing the defender from the Foxes but backed out after they found out the price tag slapped on the defender.

Manchester United urged to sell Harry Maguire

Paul Parker has urged his former side to sell Harry Maguire if there is a chance. The retired footballer believes Lindelof and Varane should be the #1 defensive pair at Old Trafford.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire to hand the captaincy over to Cristiano Ronaldo. dlvr.it/SLzLdQ Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire to hand the captaincy over to Cristiano Ronaldo. dlvr.it/SLzLdQ

He told Express:

"If United, in my opinion, were to get somewhere near to their money back on Harry Maguire, I think they'll have to think about it. I think [Victor] Lindelof and [Raphael] Varane, you know, they could build something on there maybe, in a mode of what they're looking for and where the club wants to be. You're talking about players who are definitely more agile, a little bit quicker, better defenders in one against one situations, and I think you have to look at it that way. I don't know if it's going to happen. Me, personally, for United to go forward, that's the starting area. But again the same old scenario – you don't want the manager coming in and all of a sudden, he comes in, he wants to do stuff and then he stops, the people above stop him from doing what he wants to do and then United go through the same stories."

Manchester United are battling to reach the Champions League next season and have a tough fight in the coming weeks.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava