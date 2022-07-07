Manchester United willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to avoid drawn-out transfer saga: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly (The Sun) keen to allow star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to depart this summer, amid speculations about the player's future at the club.

Ronaldo joined his former club from Juventus on a two-year deal last summer. He has reportedly requested that Manchester United let him leave in the ongoing transfer window.

The 37-year-old is seemingly interested in joining a club where he can continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo is currently on leave from training with the Red Devils due to family reasons.

Utd District @UtdDistrict #mufc still have no idea as to when Ronaldo will return to training. Due to the nature of his absence he is not at risk of being fined, but with only two days until they fly out to Bangkok there are doubts over whether Ronaldo will be on the plane. [ @CharDuncker 🗞 #mufc still have no idea as to when Ronaldo will return to training. Due to the nature of his absence he is not at risk of being fined, but with only two days until they fly out to Bangkok there are doubts over whether Ronaldo will be on the plane. [@CharDuncker]

According to The Sun, the club's hierarchy at Old Trafford are open to letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer to avoid a long, drawn-out transfer saga.

The report further states that new head coach Erik ten Hag has accepted that he will have to plan for the future without the services of the former Real Madrid man.

Earlier, Ten Hag had admitted that he wanted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at the club. He, as quoted by The Sun, had said:

"Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he has already shown and he is still very ambitious. Of course I would like to keep him."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd". Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd". https://t.co/RUNMxVdEED

After arriving at Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo netted 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions last season. However, the Red Devils failed to shine during the 2021-22 campaign, finishing sixth in the league standings with a record-low points tally (in the Premier League era).

Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted more at Manchester United

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese striker feels the Red Devil's ambition in the transfer market is not on par with his expectations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided some insight into the ongoing transfer saga involving the Manchester United attacker. He said:

"Cristiano wants to go and try something different — he is not happy with the club's ambition in the market. Now, they have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen is one step away from being official; Frenkie De Jong negotiations are ongoing, so let's see what's next. Lisandro Martinez is a player they want, but Cristiano wanted more."

