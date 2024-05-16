Manchester United willing to sell five players as they begin squad overhaul - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for five first-team players as they aim for a squad overhaul in the summer. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Greenwood are the five players that the Red Devils are looking to sell, as per Football Insider.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe and seemingly doesn't have a future in United's first team. The Englishman, as a result, is set to be sold.

Maguire, on the other hand, has seen a recent spur in form. The centre-back has played a key role this season. However, United could look to offload the 31-year-old. Finding a new younger defensive partner for Lisandro Martinez is on United's agenda. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is one of the stars linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, could also be shown the door. Diogo Dalot has been the first-choice right-back this season. Wan-Bissaka has often filled in at left-back in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's absence. However, the report suggests that Manchester United are open to parting ways with the 29-year-old.

Victor Lindelof is another player who could be deemed surplus to requirements. The Swede is expected to be a part of the summer clear-out. Eriksen, on the other hand, still has one year remaining in his contract.

However, Kobbie Mainoo's emergence has seen the Dane's playing time get reduced drastically. Eriksen has also not been able to put in consistent performances.

Anthony Martial is set to leave Manchester United

Anthony Martial is set to leave Manchester United as a free agent as his contract expires in the summer. The Frenchman recently bid goodbye to the fans after the Premier League home win against Newcastle United.

Martial joined the team back in 2015 as one of the best youngsters in world football. While he has had some superb performances in the United shirt, persistent injury issues have prevented him from fulfilling his sky high ceiling.

During the later stages of his United career, Martial was accused of lack of commitment. He leaves United with 317 appearances in his books. Martial scored 90 goals and provided 47 assists. Considering the tremendous potential he possessed, the consensus is that Martial underachieved.