Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, and Scott McTominay this summer.

As per The Independent, manager Erik ten Hag sees the quartet as surplus to requirements and hopes to part ways with them this summer. All four players saw their playing time reduce last season and failed to make an impact in their limited time on the pitch as well.

Club captain Harry Maguire started just eight Premier League games, making 31 total appearances across competitions. Signed from Leicester City for a record fee for a defender of £80 million in 2019, the Englishman has struggled at Old Trafford.

He has made 175 appearances for Manchester United but has been heavily criticized for his error-prone defending, especially in the last two seasons.

Maguire will be difficult to sell though, with the Red Devils demanding around £50 million for his services.

Another name on the list of potential departures this season is Jadon Sancho. The English winger made 41 appearances across competitions last season, contributing just seven goals and three assists. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for him this summer.

Fred, meanwhile, started just 12 Premier League games last season with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen preferred over him. Fulham are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder this summer.

Lastly, Scott McTominay could also leave Manchester United this summer. The midfielder started just 10 Premier League games last season and is attracting interest from Newcastle United.

Manchester United close to completing second signing this summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are close to signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils first bid worth around €45 million was rejected and so was their second bid worth €50 million. However, they are optimistic that a third bid worth €55 million should be enough to sign the goalkeeper.

Onana has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United for potentially a four-year deal with an option to extend it by one year.

The Cameroon international kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions for Inter last season. He helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost against Manchester City.

Onana will likely replace David de Gea at United. The Spaniard's contract with the club has expired and his future is now under speculation.

Poll : 0 votes