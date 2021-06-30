Manchester United withdraw offer for highly rated Barcelona star – Reports

Manchester United have withdrawn their offer for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele as they close in on the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as per Sport.

Manchester United viewed Dembele as a second option in case they could not land Sancho. The Barcelona star has just a year left on his deal and is reportedly available for a cut price.

The Red Devils were reportedly willing to pay around €50 million for the Frenchman this summer but decided to review their offer after Dembele got injured at Euro 2020.

The Frenchman came on as a substitute in the draw with Hungary but was taken off less than 30 minutes later.

Liverpool urged to sign Manchester United target

With Manchester United having withdrawn their offer for Dembele, Liverpool legend John Barnes wants the Reds to pounce on the opportunity to sign the Frenchman. The former England international claims Dembele would be a perfect fit for the Reds.

"One player that I think could make it at Liverpool is Ousmane Dembele. He would fit right into the front three because his directness is perfect for Liverpool's way of playing," Barnes told BonusCodeBets. "Of all the players linked with Liverpool, he is a player that fans should be excited about.

"If he wants to continue playing at the biggest clubs like Barcelona then Liverpool is the right club for him. He's a player that fits the way Liverpool plays and I think that Liverpool would be interested in that type of player."

Dembele made 44 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

