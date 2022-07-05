Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in signing 31-year-old French striker - Reports 

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, a report from Media Foot Marseille has claimed.

Ben Yedder, 31, has proven himself to be one of the sharpest strikers in Europe. Although not counted amongst the very best, the Frenchman has a knack for popping up with goals.

Graduating from Toulouse’s youth academy, he scored 71 goals and provided 22 assists in 174 matches for the club between 2010 and 2016. Ben Yedder joined Sevilla in the summer of 2016 and scored 70 more goals for the Spanish team over the next three seasons (138 appearances).

He left Sevilla for AS Monaco in the summer of 2019 and has since bagged 73 goals and provided 25 assists in 123 appearances across competitions. Two Premier League sides are now interested in bringing him to England.

As per Media Foot Marseille’s report, Wolves are “watching him very closely” and are considering making a concrete offer for the 31-year-old. Manchester United are also believed to be in the mix to secure his services.

Monaco shelled out €40 million to sign the striker from La Liga outfit Sevilla in 2019. The France international’s current market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €25 million. His contract with the French outfit runs out in June 2024.

Wissam Ben Yedder move could be good for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo exit talks

Ben Yedder, who scored 32 goals and provided seven assists for Monaco in 52 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season, is a formidable player.

He is quick, intelligent, and knows how to drift behind unsuspecting defenders. With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly (as per Fabrizio Romano) pushing for a move away from the club, signing the veteran striker could be great for United.

Even if they find a way to keep Ronaldo, United would be wise to go for the former Sevilla star. With Edinson Cavani gone (free agent), they only have 37-year-old Ronaldo as their first-team centre-forward.

Adding Ben Yedder would provide some much-needed cover in that position, helping them fight on all fronts in the 2022-23 season.

