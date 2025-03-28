Manchester United wonderkid in line to sign first professional contract with the club: Reports

Bendito Mantato is set to be handed a new deal at Manchester United, as the club are on the verge of putting pen to paper on the winger's first professional contract. They have not completed the contract yet, but it is expected to take place in due course, according to Fabrizio Romano (via Tribal Football).

The deal was partly facilitated by United’s technical director Jason Wilcox as the club remain eager to invest in their best players coming through the ranks. The 17-year-old is a Manchester native who looks set to graduate from the club’s youth system. He has been with the Red Devils since he was nine.

Initially trained as a full-back, he has morphed into a right-winger whose run of form this season has been eye-catching. With six goals in 10 appearances in the U18 Premier League, Mantato's finishing quality and playing style have led to comparisons with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Ruben Amorim, who was appointed first-team head coach last year, is said to be a huge admirer of the teenager, who is set to join the senior squad in the coming months. he reportedly trained with the first-team this week, and Amorim is understood to be mulling over handing him a debut in due course.

Mantato is also an England youth international who has featured at U15s, U16s, and U17s levels.

Manchester United's pursuit of Hugo Ekitike hit a stumbling block due to financial considerations

Manchester United’s hopes of bringing Hugo Ekitike in this summer were fading as Eintracht Frankfurt’s asking price put the striker out of the Premier League club’s reach. The Bundesliga club is demanding £67 million for the Frenchman (via GiveMeSport), and United insist they do not want to pay.

Ekitike, who joined Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain in a reported £14 million deal in April 2024, has been in sensational form in Germany. He has racked up 13 goals and four assists in 25 league games. At just 22, he is contracted to the club through to 2029, putting Frankfurt in a prime position to remain stubborn on their valuation.

Manchester United are impressed with the forward’s development and production this season, but they realize that matching Frankfurt’s valuation would leave them low on funds. As long as Frankfurt refuse to negotiate for less, the Red Devils are likely to direct their attention elsewhere.

