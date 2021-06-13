Manchester United 'working on a contract' with top Premier League striker - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane and have been working on a contract with the Englishman's entourage as well.

The Spurs star had so far been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea, with the former believed to be the favorites for his signature. Pep Guardiola and Co. hope to replace Sergio Aguero with Kane while Chelsea are looking for a striker to add attacking firepower ahead of next season.

However, football journalist Duncan Castles has now claimed that Manchester United have shown interest in the Englishman as well.

Castles also revealed that Manchester City had submitted an offer for the 27-year-old. Chelsea, on the other hand, are aware that Tottenham Hotspur would be reluctant to sell Kane to their city rivals.

“Harry Kane wants to leave. He is wanted by Manchester United who have already been working on a contract with Kane and the ways they can assist should he force through a transfer request.

“He is wanted by Man City and my understanding is there has already been an offer put in for Kane. Chelsea would like him but they’re pragmatic and realise it would be very hard to do a deal across the city to bring Kane [there],” Castles said on the Transfer Window Podcast on 11th June.

We will do whatever is right for Tottenham: Daniel Levy amidst interest from Manchester United, City and Chelsea

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy recently weighed in on Harry Kane's situation. With Kane looking to leave for greener pastures in search of titles, Levy reiterated that the board will make decisions that are in favor of the club.

“I am never going to talk about any specific player in public. All I will say is his frustrations in not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win.

“One of the items that Fabio (Paratici) will have to deal with when he comes in is which players are going to be retained, which will be asked to look for other clubs. There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club,” Levy told the club’s official website.

With four of the biggest English clubs involved in the Harry Kane transfer saga, it is surely one to watch out for in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee