Manchester United working on deal to sign top summer target on loan due to FFP restrictions - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly working to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Red Devils want to loan him in for the season with an option to buy next summer because of their FFP issues.

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United are back in the hunt for Amrabat and are pushing to get the Fiorentina star. They are unlikely to sign him on a permanent transfer as they cannot afford the fee due to FFP issues.

Fiorentina are open to selling the Moroccan star and he has stopped training with the first team. The Serie A have set a €20 million price tag on the player, but are yet to receive an official offer.

Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is also a target for the Red Devils as Erik ten Hag pushes for a midfield signing this summer. After getting Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this summer, the Dutch manager wants another midfield addition to the side.

Sofyan Amrabat has interest from Manchester United since January

Sofyan Amrabat's agent, Mohamed Sinouh, has confirmed that Manchester United have been chasing his client since January. He has added that Barcelona were also interested in the Moroccan star but were also facing a financial issue to make a permanent move.

The agent told CalcioMercato earlier this year:

"We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached. Barça? The president of Fiorentina refused to let him out because he represented a safe value after the role he had played in the World Cup. Barca came with a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they were unable to include a compulsory purchase option and that was the end of it."

He added:

"Sofyan was very keen to go to Barca and very hopeful that the whole operation could happen because the 'Cules' did offer a good amount for the loan, but Fiorentina did not let him go. I can name three clubs that went for him in the last two or three days of the transfer window. ManUtd wanted a loan with an option to buy and Fiorentina turned it down."

BILD previously reported that Bayern Munich were also interested in signing the midfielder this summer.