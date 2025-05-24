Manchester United working on signing Liverpool target after sealing Matheus Cunha deal - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are preparing to move for Antoine Semenyo, who's reported to be on Liverpool's radar this summer. This comes after the Red Devils are reportedly on the brink of completing the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The aforementioned source also claimed that the duo of Semenyo and Cunha will play together in Ruben Amorim's frontline next term. In the Premier League this term, Semenyo's performance have impressed several clubs who are reportedly monitoring him over a possible move.

Best known for his capacity to produce the needed dividend in attack, the Ghanaian international has been lethal for Bournemouth this season. The 25-year-old is likewise an energetic left-winger whose work rate on the flank is commendable.

In 41 outings for the Cherries, Semenyo has delivered 11 goals and seven assists. Thus, his progressive performance could enhance Manchester United's firepower in attack next season.

United's interest in signing Semenyo could be connected to the forecasted departure of Marcus Rashford. Hence, at age 25, Semenyo could be Rashford's long-term replacement at Old Trafford.

Amid the transfer speculations, Semenyo's current contract at Bournemouth expires in June 2029. This indicates that his signing might not come cheap as United are looking to reduce transfer costs this summer.

"There's more and more concrete chances of Alejandro Garnacho leaving Manchester United" - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho could be on the verge of leaving Old Trafford this summer. The Italian transfer specialist also claimed that Garnacho is unhappy about his situation at United.

In a recent transfer update, Romano spoke about Garnacho's future at the red half of Manchester. He said (via The United Stand on X):

"The clear indication I'm getting is that there's more and more concrete chances of Alejandro Garnacho leaving Manchester United. He's also not so happy with the current situation, what he said after the final is very clear."

The Argentine's future has been a subject of debate amid his recent comments after United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, he has also had his share of differences with Ruben Amorim during the campaign.

Thus, a possible departure could be a win-win circumstance for Garnacho and United.

