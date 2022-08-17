Manchester United 'would love' to sign experienced goalkeeper as David de Gea's backup: Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer as a backup to David De Gea, as per German outlet Blick.

Following a calamitous start to the season for both the Red Devils and De Gea, it appears Erik ten Hag's side are eyeing a move for healthy competition.

Reports claim Ten Hag is eyeing a new number two to rival De Gea and that Sommer could be trusted to potentially displace him in the short-term.

The Swiss international will have eyes on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and will want the optimum amount of game time ahead of the competition.

Gladbach have a three-year contract offer prepared for Sommer whilst there is also interest in the shot-stopper from Leicester City.

The Foxes are dealing with the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichal, who has joined OGC Nice.

Prior to Manchester United's interest becoming known, Sommer is quoted as saying:

“I am currently having very open talks with the club. I admit that it took me a lot of time to process the past season and to think about everything that happened."

He continued,

"Everyone was dissatisfied, there was a lot of criticism. And now, of course, a lot of rumours. What I can say very clearly is: As long as I'm here, I'm 100 percent here."

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been at Borussia-Park for eight years since joining from FC Basel in 2014 for £8.1 million.

He has gone on to make 326 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, keeping 86 clean sheets.

The Swiss international has a year left on his current contract with Gladbach and may be available on the cheap.

De Gea's mistakes lead Manchester United to search for competition

The Spaniard's performances have been questionable

De Gea's horror showing against Brentford on August 13 is perhaps a huge reason as to why Manchester United are showing an interest in Sommer.

The Spaniard was at fault for two of the Bees' goals, the first a terrible mistake of which the 31-year-old let Josh Dasilva's long-range strike to creep through his hands.

His poor decision-making was then on display when he decided to pass to a heavily closed down Christian Eriksen from a goal kick.

Mathias Jensen would soon capitalize and strike to make it 2-0 with the Red Devils eventually being thrashed 4-0.

David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest"David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest" David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🔴 https://t.co/uYD65ErbQP

De Gea did hold his hands up after the game and apologized, claiming the defeat to be his fault.

But Ten Hag may have seen enough to now reconsider the Spaniard's place in Manchester United's starting XI.

