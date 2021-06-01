Manchester United yet to lodge formal bid for Jadon Sancho despite "mostly agreeing" personal terms - Reports

Manchester United have “mostly agreed” personal terms with summer transfer target Jadon Sancho, although they are yet to launch an official bid for the England international.

Sancho will be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer for around £80 million, which is a lot lower than the club’s £108million valuation of him last summer.

Manchester United opened talks with Sancho and his representatives last summer, only to see the deal collapse as they couldn’t match Dortmund’s valuation.

Reports now flying in thick and fast that Manchester United are 'preparing an imminent bid' for Jadon Sancho.



Let's be honest, we've heard this all before but the signs are there tonight! pic.twitter.com/pnemrSJoYG — That's Football! (@ThatsFootballTV) May 31, 2021

The Red Devils are expected to match Dortmund’s asking price this summer though, and as per Sport1, negotiations with the player and his agent will not be complicated considering they’ve already held talks in the past.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will push to get the deal done before the Euros begin in a couple of weeks’ time, or wait for the tournament to finish and sign Sancho in July.

Manchester United might have to pay more to sign Sancho after the Euros

Sancho is expected to play a key role for the England national team in this summer’s Euros, and Dortmund’s valuation of him might increase if he has a good tournament.

Manchester United are yet to launch a formal bid for Sancho, but the waiting game could cost them in the coming weeks.

Along with Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Sancho, but the attacker is keen to move to the red half of Manchester.

📝 — Jadon Sancho is favouring a move to Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell him #mufc #mujournal



[@TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/A7YlB1mAEY — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 1, 2021

International tournaments tend to inflate the valuation of players, and knowing well that Sancho is an Englishman, it would not be a surprise if Dortmund up their valuation of the 22-year old in July.

Manchester United can’t afford to wait too long to launch a formal bid as they need to strengthen other areas of the pitch as well.

The sooner they sign players this summer, the better it will be to assess their options and get rid of some of their underperforming squad players.

Sancho currently earns £160k-a-week at Borussia Dortmund, and he is expected to get a big hike when he signs for Manchester United.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now