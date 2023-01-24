Manchester United youngster set to leave on loan for the rest of the season - Reports

Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage is reportedly set to join Forest Green on loan for the remainder of the season.

Savage, the son of former United player Robbie Savage, made one senior appearance for the club. It came as a substitute in the UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw against Young Boys in December 2021.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been with the club for some time and has impressed coaches and management with his performances. In April 2022, he trained with Ipswich. He was also on the bench under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick for Manchester United's final game of the season in a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Savage also went on the team's pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, catching the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag. He has made 23 starts for United's Under-18s and 19 appearances for the Under-23 side in the previous season.

Impressed with his talent and potential, the Red Devils signed a new contract with Charlie, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball



thesun.co.uk/sport/21147054… Man Utd starlet Charlie Savage – son of Robbie – set for loan transfer to gain experience Man Utd starlet Charlie Savage – son of Robbie – set for loan transfer to gain experiencethesun.co.uk/sport/21147054… https://t.co/03t1s3VaLb

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he played in Manchester United's winter friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis on their mid-season break to Spain. Despite this, the club has decided that it would be best for him to gain more experience by going out on loan (via The Sun).

Forest Green Rovers is a professional football club based in England. They compete in EFL League One, the third tier of English football, and are currently at the bottom of the table.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Simon Stone @sistoney67 Charlie Savage to join @FGRFC_Official on loan to the end of the season. Has chosen Forest Green amongst a number of offers. 19-year-old made his Man Utd debut last season. Felt this move will benefit him at this stage of his career. Charlie Savage to join @FGRFC_Official on loan to the end of the season. Has chosen Forest Green amongst a number of offers. 19-year-old made his Man Utd debut last season. Felt this move will benefit him at this stage of his career. Another loan move organised. Charlie Savage impressed during the pre season tour when he had the opportunity. Forest Green will be a challenge...currently rock bottom of League One. Won't be an easy move but all the best to him. A good loan can be such an important step for some. twitter.com/sistoney67/sta… Another loan move organised. Charlie Savage impressed during the pre season tour when he had the opportunity. Forest Green will be a challenge...currently rock bottom of League One. Won't be an easy move but all the best to him. A good loan can be such an important step for some. twitter.com/sistoney67/sta…

The Glazers want to sell their entire stake in Manchester United as opposed to a minority stake - Reports

According to Stretty News, the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, are looking to sell their entire stake in the club instead of a minority stake.

utdreport @utdreport The Glazers want to sell the entire club as opposed to a minority stake strettynews.com/2023/01/24/gla… The Glazers want to sell the entire club as opposed to a minority stake strettynews.com/2023/01/24/gla…

This news is a surprise, as the Glazers have been the majority of the club's owners since 2005. However, in recent years, fans have been calling for their departure as the club has gone trophyless in the past five seasons.

It is not yet clear who the potential buyers could be, but there will likely be significant interest in the club, given its global reach and brand power.

The Glazers have not yet commented on the reports, but it remains to be seen if they will follow through with a total sale of Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes