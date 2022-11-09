Manchester United youngster wants to leave Old Trafford in January - Reports

Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri is reportedly interested in departing his current club on a permanent basis in January next year.

Pellistri, 20, has been one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford since his arrival from Penarol for a fee in the region of £8.5 million in 2020.

However, the Red Devils promptly sent the Uruguayan out on a one-and-a-half-year loan to Deportivo Alaves in January last year to further his development through regular minutes. He racked up 1201 La Liga minutes for the struggling side, spread across 33 appearances.

Since returning from his temporary spell in Spain, Pellistri has failed to break into Manchester United's first-team under manager Erik ten Hag in the ongoing 2022-23 season. So far, he has only been named on the substitute bench on 11 occasions across all competitions.

According to AS, Pellistri is interested in securing a permanent switch to another club in the winter transfer window to boost his chances of first-team involvement. A loan move is on the cards but the player is not eager to prolong his association with the Red Devils.

Pellistri has a contract until June 2025 at Old Trafford and a salary worth less than £1 million net per year, as per the aforementioned report.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hopeful of cashing in on the South American attacker, whose transfer value is expected to rise after his potential participation in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United eye move for West Ham United-linked EFL Championship ace

As per Football League World, Manchester United have recently sent scouts to keep an eye on Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who is out of contract next summer. However, West Ham United are currently leading the race to sign the £10 million-rated player.

Brereton Diaz, 23, has been a crucial member of the Riversiders' squad for the past two seasons. He initially shot to fame after registering 25 goal involvements in 37 EFL Championship matches last term. So far, he has netted nine goals in 20 games in the ongoing campaign.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Brereton Diaz was asked for his opinion on being linked with Premier League clubs. He responded:

"It's nice. But I've just got to concentrate on playing for Rovers week in, week out and putting the results in and scoring goals for the club. So at the minute, I'm here and I'll do everything when I've got the shirt on and work hard. I'll be here until the end of the season."

Earlier this summer, the Chile international was subject to failed bids from Premier League clubs like Everton, Fulham, and Bournemouth.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes