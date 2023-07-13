“Many clubs interested but Everton are favorites” - Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh transfer update on Manchester United attacker

Everton have reportedly emerged as the favorites to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that the Toffees and the Red Devils are in conversation about Elanga's transfer. He added that several other clubs are interested in the Swedish winger, but Sean Dyche's team are the frontrunners.

Romano wrote on his Twitter page:

"Negotiations are taking place between Everton and Manchester United to sign Anthony Elanga. Talks on. There are many clubs interested in him but Everton are now favourites."

Elanga, 21, has a contract with United until June 2026. However, he found playing time hard to come by in the 2022-23 season, Erik ten Hag's first at Old Trafford. He featured just 26 times across competitions, starting on only seven occasions and averaging just 27 minutes per game, while laying out two assists.

This was a massive drop-off from the second half of the previous campaign. In the 2021-22 season, Elanga played 26 matches for the senior team, starting 16 times, and recorded three goals and two assists. Almost all of those appearances came between December 2021 and the end of the term.

Elanga is notably a product of Manchester United's academy and scored 26 goals and provided 16 assists in 69 matches for their U18, U19, and U21 teams. He has also won 12 caps for Sweden in which he has recorded three goals.

Everton may have to pay around £10 million to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Manchester United will be willing to accept bids of around £10 million for Anthony Elanga. The report added that the Red Devils would also be open to the Swede leaving the club on loan.

United need to make a few sales to sign new players after spending a massive amount to reinforce their squad last summer. Erik ten Hag's side brought in Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony for over £55 million each, which has limited their spending power this summer.

As a result, they have signed only Mason Mount so far this summer. Manchester United are currently in negotiations with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana, while they are also interested in Atalanta BC striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Apart from Elanga, the Red Devils are also reportedly open to selling Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Meanwhile, David de Gea, Phil Jones, and Axel Tuanzebe have all departed Old Trafford upon the expiry of their contracts.

