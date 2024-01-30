Marcus Rashford argued with French woman over kiss accusation during 12-hour night out, says waitress who partied with Manchester United star

Sarah Adair, a waitress who partied with Marcus Rashford last week, has claimed that the Manchester United star argued with a French woman after she accused him of kissing another woman. She claimed that the English forward was with four people at the party, and it felt like he had just met the woman he argued with.

Speaking to The Sun, Sarah said that the French woman who accompanied Rashford to the party was upset with him. She said:

"He was with two men and two women. One was clearly a friend and the other girl was French and very beautiful. She seemed to be with Marcus because of how they interacted. It was like he'd just met her."

The waitress went on to claim that the French woman accused Rashford of kissing another woman, saying:

"She said to me, 'I'm so angry because he thinks he can do what he wants'."

However, she said that the Manchester United star was in no mood to apologize. Sarah claimed that Rashford was too drunk and needed help getting into bed. She added:

"I said to Marcus to go out and speak to her and he just said, 'No, I don't care.' He was so drunk at this point that he picked up his own bag and dropped it and all this cash fell out. It was all £20 notes and big wads of it. I reckon there was between £8,000 and £10,000 cash.

"Then he falls back into the wall and I have to kind of scoop him up and on to the bed. He was fully dressed and I reckon he just passed out like that. He didn't even get under the covers."

Erik ten Hag went has said that Manchester United were dealing with the issue internally and will not be revealing the details to the public.

Waitress not surprised Marcus Rashford missed Manchester United training on Friday

Sarah Adair has said that she was not surprised Marcus Rashford missed Manchester United training on Friday after his night out on Thursday. She claimed that the Englishman had too much to drink. Adair said:

"I'm not surprised he missed training the next day given how late he got to bed and how much he'd had to drink. He must've known he wasn't going to be in any fit state to play football."

Rashford was left out of the squad for the FA Cup fourth-round clash against third-tier Newport County. The Red Devils went on to win 4-2 and seal their place in the next round.