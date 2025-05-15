Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United will let him leave for fixed fee to any interested club in the summer: Reports

The future of on-loan Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has remained uncertain as the current season draws to a close. However, a recent report via BBC Sports claims that Rashford believes United will release him for at least £40 million to interested clubs this summer.

Despite commencing the campaign at Manchester United, Rashford secured a loan move to Aston Villa in the January transfer window. His loan move was due to a reported fallout with United's head coach, Ruben Amorim, who took over from Erik Ten Hag earlier this season.

Thus, the Englishman is reportedly not looking to return to the red side of Manchester despite being contracted at United till June 2028. Meanwhile, there's an option to buy clause in his loan deal with Villa, which is set to end in June 2025.

This is also an indication that the Villans could sign him this summer if they satisfy Manchester United's valuation for the English star. In recent months, Rashford has also been linked with a potential move to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

In his stint at Aston Villa, Rashford has registered four goals and six assists in 17 games. In four UEFA Champions League appearances, he delivered four assists before Villa's elimination in the quarterfinals against PSG. It remains to be seen if Manchester United will accept a bid worth £40 million for the Englishman in the coming months.

"They both have Premier League experience" - Manchester United legend on Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap

Ryan Giggs has commented on Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap's links to Manchester United. He said that both have Premier League experience and hence, their signings could be good for the Red Devils.

In an interview via the Webby & O'Neil show, Giggs said (via Football365):

“They both have Premier League experience which is a massive plus. The domestic form has been nowhere good enough so they are proven already to do it, to score goals."

He added:

“When you’re in that dressing room preseason and better players come in, it not only gives the fans a lift but it gives the players lift. So if you see those players [Delap and Cunha] come in you are going to get excited because it’s an improvement and they are good players.”

In 34 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers this term across competitions, Cunha has bagged 17 goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Delap has registered 12 goals and two assists in 38 games for relegated Ipswich Town.

