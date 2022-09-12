Marcus Rashford and David de Gea among 5 Manchester United stars whose contracts are set to be extended: Reports

Manchester United are looking to extend the contracts of five players to avoid losing them for free next summer, as per Manchester Evening News.

Marcus Rashford, David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred and Diogo Dalot are all coming to an end on their current deals at Old Trafford.

All five of their contracts run out next June and the Red Devils are aware of the risk of them leaving for free next summer.

The report claims that United will trigger a one-year extension on each players' current contract before the end of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are not willing to allow any of the quintet to leave Old Trafford for free come summer 2023 as they see resale value in each player.

The Premier League giants have concentrated solely on the recruitment side of the business since Erik ten Hag was appointed back in April.

However, they will be looking to secure the future of Rashford, 24, who has impressed at the start of the new season with three goals in six appearances.

Rashford's future had seemed uncertain in the summer when his representative met Paris Saint-Germain officials.

He did express his desire to stay at Manchester United but the talks led to intense speculation over a potential departure.

SPORF @Sporf



🏟 6 Games

3 Goals

2 Assists



Erik ten Hag is "really happy" with Marcus Rashford's performances! Marcus Rashford under Erik ten Hag: 🧠🏟 6 Games3 Goals2 AssistsErik ten Hag is "really happy" with Marcus Rashford's performances! Marcus Rashford under Erik ten Hag: 🧠 🏟 6 Games⚽️ 3 Goals🅰️ 2 AssistsErik ten Hag is "really happy" with Marcus Rashford's performances! 💪 https://t.co/cFCPsbDJ7l

Right-back Dalot, 23, also looks likely to extend his stay at Old Trafford, having been Ten Hag's first-choice right-back.

Shaw is encountering a difficult spell at Manchester United having been displaced by Tyrell Malacia as the Red Devils' left-back.

His performances have been unconvincing but United are set on extending his contract irrespective of his standing in Ten Hag's squad.

Meanwhile, De Gea's future is of interest with the veteran goalkeeper having started off the season in disappointing fashion.

Two woeful blunders against Brentford in a 4-0 demolition led to questions over whether he was the right keeper for Ten Hag.

De Gea, 31, is the second highest earner at the club and remains the Red Devils' no.1 goalkeeper with a long-term replacement yet to be found.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest"David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🗣️ "I think I cost three points to my team today to be honest" David de Gea asked to do the post-match interview after a horrible day for Manchester United 🔴 https://t.co/uYD65ErbQP

Fred, 29, had impressed under Ten Hag during pre-season but has found himself dropped by the Dutch tactician at the start of the new season.

Disappointing outings against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford led to backlash over his place in the side.

Who are likely to be released by Manchester United?

Ronaldo seems set to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United is likely to come to a mutual end.

The legendary forward has been a bit-part player at the start of the season and seemingly pushed for an exit throughout the summer.

Phil Jones has played just two games in the last two-and-a-half years and is likely to be released.

Axel Tuanzebe's injury issues are always expected to see him let go.

