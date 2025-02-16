Marcus Rashford not giving up on dream move as he eyes Manchester United exit this summer - Reports

Marcus Rashford wants to leave Manchester United permanently this summer to move to Barcelona, according to The Sun. The English forward fell out of favour with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and was shipped off on loan to Aston Villa in the winter.

Ad

Rashford was also linked with a move to Camp Nou in January, but a transfer failed to materialize. Speaking recently, Catalans sporting manager Deco acknowledged the club's interest in the 27-year-old, but added that he wasn't a priority.

“It’s true there was talk of Rashford — but we weren’t desperately looking for a player either,” said Deco.

Rashford was impressive for Villa against Ipswich Town on Saturday, February 15, in the Premier League. The Englishman's free-kick crashed off the bar and was turned in by Ollie Watkins to help Aston Villa secure a 1-1 draw.

Ad

Trending

The Birmingham side reportedly have a £40m buy option in the loan deal, but Rashford isn't planning on staying for long. The Englishman is expected to leave Manchester United permanently this summer, with the player no longer in Ruben Amorim's plans.

He now wants to regain his mojo with Aston Villa and start scoring goals. Marcus Rashford is confident that once he returns to top form, Barcelona will come calling.

Should Manchester United have signed a replacement for Marcus Rashford in January?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United allowed both Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave the club in the winter. While the Englishman stated in the Premier League, Antony moved to Real Betis on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Ad

The Red Devils opted not to sign any replacements for the duo and may already be ruing that decision. On Saturday, star forward Amar Diallo announced on X that he will be sidelined for a while due to injury. He wrote:

"Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

Amad has been outstanding for Manchester United this season, registering nine goals and seven assists from 36 games across competitions. He has been a rare shinning light under Ruben Amorim in a dismal campaign. The Red Devils are now left with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee as their only recognised attackers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback