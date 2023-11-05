Marcus Rashford misses Manchester United team meal after their last gasp 1-0 win over Fulham - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reportedly missed a dinner with his teammates following the club's win over Fulham.

The Red Devils visited Craven Cottage on Saturday, November 4, for a Premier League encounter. Despite struggling to create many clear-cut chances, United ultimately picked up all three points thanks to Bruno Fernandes' winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Following the game, the players held a dinner on Saturday at the MNKY HSE restaurant in Manchester, as per the Mirror. However, the report stated that Rashford missed the meal, though it did not specify a reason.

Fernandes, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay were all pictured at the restaurant. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who is currently recovering from a foot injury, was also spotted at MNKY HSE, wearing a foot brace.

Rashford missed Manchester United's match on Saturday, less than a week after being spotted at a restaurant following the team's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. While many speculated that his absence against Fulham was down to disciplinary reasons, United manager Erik ten Hag debunked those claims.

In his pre-match interview, Ten Hag said when asked about Rashford's absence (as quoted by the Mirror):

"He was travelling with us, but he’s not playing. We did a test this morning and he wasn’t good enough. He’s not fit. [He would’ve started] yes, we have to close that case. I’ve said everything about it."

Prior to that, the Manchester United boss claimed that the winger's decision to go out following the loss to City was "unacceptable" during his pre-match press conference. He added that Rashford apologized for the same.

The Englishman has a goal and three assists in 14 appearances across competitions this term.

Manchester United yet to issue official statement on Marcus Rashford's status

Manchester United haven't released any update on Marcus Rashford's injury at the time of writing. However, shortly after Erik ten Hag said the forward would be missing the match against Fulham, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano provided the following update via X:

"Marcus Rashford, not available for Man United today due to heavy knock to his leg in training."

There is, thus, no clarity on whether Rashford will be available for the Red Devils' next game. United will visit FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, November 8, in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League.

Ten Hag's men currently sit third in Group A with three points, one adrift of second-placed Galatasaray and six behind leaders Bayern Munich. With Galatasaray traveling to Germany on Wednesday, Manchester United could move to second place with a win in Copenhagen.