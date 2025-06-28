Marcus Rashford rejects Chelsea and 2 other Premier League clubs as he continues to wait for dream Barcelona transfer: Reports

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has reportedly declined offers from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as he waits for Barcelona's approach. According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Englishman is ready to wait for the LaLiga giants' proposal this summer.

Barcelona reportedly considered signing the Manchester United academy graduate in January. However, the move failed to materialize. Nevertheless, the LaLiga champions have reignited their interest in the English attacker, and Hansi Flick also sees him as a valuable addition.

Marcus Rashford's brother has held talks with Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, in Catalonia, and the Englishman is keen on joining the club. The 27-year-old is also ready to push Manchester United to agree to a loan deal to La Blaugrana, and would also accept a significant pay cut.

Rasford's transfer hasn't been ruled out despite Nico Williams' imminent arrival from Athletic Bilbao. The Red Devils value Rashford at €40 million; however, they also acknowledge that they might have to make concessions. As per the aforementioned report, the Englishman can join Barcelona in August or September.

Rashford has been a part of United since 2005 and has made 426 appearances for the Red Devils' senior team, scoring 138 goals and 77 assists across all competitions. Earlier this year, in January, he joined Aston Villa on loan, where he started well but later suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

Arsenal interested in signing 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona's Marc Casado this summer. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Barca Universal), the Gunners are preparing a €40 million offer to sign the La Masia product. Mikel Arteta holds the Spanish midfielder in high regard and is keen to bring him to north London.

Casado enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at La Blaugrana in the first half of the 2024-25 season. However, due to a ligament injury and Freinkie de Jong's return, the 21-year-old didn't play any games for Hansi Flick's side after March.

Moreover, with the return of Gavi and Marc Bernal to full fitness, the 21-year-old is expected to fall further in the pecking order at the Catalan Club. Arsenal are looking forward to capitalizing on the opportunity and making a lucrative offer to sign Marc Casado.

His contract with La Blaugrana would expire in the summer of 2028, but the Catalan club haven't ruled out the possibility of a transfer.

